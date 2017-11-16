Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Carina and Yvonne

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet fourth-year member Carina from San Jose, Calif. and Yvonne, a rookie member from San Jose, Calif.

What's something our fans would be surprised to learn about you? Carina

Carina: I come from a strong Middle Eastern heritage and I am so proud of my Arabic culture!

Yvonne: Something fans would be surprised to learn about me is that I am a risk taker and I love anything that gives me adrenaline. I once sky dived out of an airplane at 14,500 feet, and it was awesome!

What is your dream job?

Carina: My dream job is to do anything that allows me to inspire other individuals and help them achieve their goals. If I can accomplish that, then I have found my dream job.

Yvonne:To be a youth counseling psychologist.

Do you have any pets? Tell us about your favorite furry friends.

Carina: I have a sweet little kitten I adopted from the SF SPCA. He is a wild one but has a very big heart! Yvonne If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on the top of your must see/do list?

Yvonne:My top three would be, the Golden Gate Bridge, AT&T Park, and Angel Island State Park.

What have you learned from being a member of the Gold Rush?

Carina: That life is short and you must live in the present. Enjoy the little things and the things that make you happy in life!

Yvonne: I have learned how important it is to surround yourself by positive and motivating people. Being around this group of women that uplift each other and constantly support one another has been life changing and has made me a better individual.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Carina: My mother. She is wonder woman and has made me into the woman I am today. I love her to the moon and beyond!

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Yvonne:What I like the most about being a member of the Gold Rush is how the coaches and team members really care about you. It's not just a job, it's a family.

What is your biggest goal this season?

Carina: My biggest goal this season is to take in every moment as if it were my last and to cheer harder than I ever have before. I want to make this season an incredible experience for everyone coming to the games and watching from home.

Yvonne:My biggest goal is to have no regrets. To be able to look back on the season knowing I gave my team and the organization 110% effort and dedication. I want to live in each moment and never take a second of it for granted.