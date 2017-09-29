Meet the 2017 Gold Rush Squad: Aleena and Nidhi

Each week, 49ers.com gets to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet eighth-year member Aleena from Antioch, Calif. and Nidhi, a rookie member from Cypress, Calif.

What's something our fans would be suprised to learn about you? Aleena

Aleena:One thing that our fans would be surprised to learn about me is that I used to be the biggest tomboy. I loved playing flag football, I had a huge collection of Pokemon cards and I loved playing any Nintendo video games!

Nidhi:I think they would be surprised to know I am a Regent's and Chancellor's Scholar studying Computer Science.

Who is the most inspirational person in your life?

Aleena:The most inspirational person in my life is my mom. She has always worked hard and supported me in my dreams. She is everything that I aspire to be and more!

Nidhi:My mother is the most inspirational person in my life. She is the most hard-working, patient and kind-hearted person I know. Her determination and drive inspires me on a daily basis.

Walk us through a day in your life.

Aleena:A day in my life isn't too complicated. I wake up around 6:30 during the week, get ready and head to work for the day. I enjoy working out about 3-4 days out of the week. This includes doing cardio and interval training, practicing my routines, taking barre class or joining a workout led by our Gold Rush wellness program coordinator. After my workouts, I enjoy making dinner and relaxing by watching my favorite TV shows, movies, playing Nintendo switch or reading!

Nidhi:I wake up around 7 in the morning and head to the gym. At the gym, there is a dance studio that's usually empty early in the morning, so I practice some of our cheer routines after finishing my workout. Then, I head home, shower, and get ready for class. The amount of classes I have per day varies but I like to get all my homework and assignments done while I am on campus. It's very hard to focus at home when there is a bed calling my name for me to "accidentally" nap in. So, I stay on campus until I get all my work done. After I head home, I like to spend time with my roommates and friends. Nidhi

If you were a tourist in San Francisco, what three things would be on the top of your must see/do list?

Aleena: My top three things to do would be to grab lunch by the ferry building and walk around in the marketplace followed by a bay cruise, to go on a trip to Alcatraz and to bike ride across the Golden Gate Bridge to Cavallo Point!

What is your dream job?

Nidhi: My dream job would be to somehow incorporate the two things I love doing: Computer programming and dance.

What do you like most about being a member of the Gold Rush?

Aleena:What I like most about being a member of the Gold Rush is that we get to be involved in so many community events. My favorite community events are when we get to interact with kids and encourage them to be the best they can be and to follow their dreams. To see their faces light up is the best feeling ever. This is something that I hold very near to my heart.

Nidhi:I like the camaraderie of all the women on this team. Everyone is so willing to help and be there for one another. It truly is a sisterhood.

If you could say anything to the 49ers fans what would it be?

Aleena:Thank you for all your support throughout the seasons! Your energy is contagious when we are on the field and at community appearances. I appreciate all the love and support that you give me, my teammates, the players and the coaching staff! Go 49ers!