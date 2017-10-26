Meet Eric Reid, the San Francisco 49ers Newest Linebacker

Now we've learned that Reid's position change will be a permanent move for the remainder of the season. His practice reps and attendance in position meetings have shifted accordingly. Saleh spoke at length on Wednesday regarding the rationale behind the decision.

"The evolution of the running back and the tight end has far out-paced the evolution of the linebacker," Saleh said. "It's not even close. What Eric Reid has done at safety is unquestionable. He's one of the better safeties in all of football. Tartt is a very good safety. Ward is a very good safety. So to utilize their athleticism and speed – Reid being the physical player that he is and being one of our smartest players – we as an organization felt it wouldn't be an issue for him to move a couple yards closer (to the line of scrimmage) than he already was.

"We thought he did a good job (against Dallas), and in practice he's showing up again. There's no doubt in my mind, if the league thinks he was a really good safety, just wait until you see his versatility and what he can do as a linebacker. He's going to be unbelievable."

It's not an unprecedented move. Deone Bucannon of the Arizona Cardinals and Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams made similar moves. Both are thriving as safeties-turned-linebackers. So, too, is Telvin Smith, whom Saleh coached with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That track record of success for traditionally undersized linebackers has helped Reid warm up to his latest challenge. Reid, who shared that he weighs somewhere between 217 and 220 pounds, will match up more favorably against running backs and tight ends than most inside linebackers would.