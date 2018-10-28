Matt Breida, Richard Sherman Active against Cardinals in Week 8

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Matt Breida (ankle) will look to build on his career season as the San Francisco 49ers announced the running back is active in Week 8. Breida reaggravated his ankle injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams, but will be able to aid the 49ers second-ranked rushing attack on Sunday.

San Francisco announced on Saturday that veteran receiver Pierre Garçon was downgraded from doubtful to out. Dante Pettis, who makes his return after missing three games due to a knee injury, is likely to see extra snaps in Garçon's absence.

Another notable absence will be center Weston Richburg, who is out with a knee injury. Erik Magnuson will start in his place.

The 49ers will get back their starting cornerbacks in Week 8. Both Richard Sherman (calf) and Jimmie Ward (hamstring) will return against the Cardinals after missing last week's contest.

Here's the complete list of the 49ers inactives in Week 8:

QB Tom Savage

WR Pierre Garçon

CB Greg Mabin

C Weston Richburg

DT Jullian Taylor

T Shon Coleman

DL D.J. Jones

And for the Cardinals: