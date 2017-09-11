Marquise Goodwin: 'The Team Will Come Back Stronger'

"Nobody likes to lose. I'm humbled by this. I needed this to get this out of the way early. I know how to work coming in tomorrow to prepare for Seattle. Like I said, you don't want to lose in this situation, but you win some and you lose some. I have to come back stronger. I will come back stronger. The team will come back stronger. We'll dominate and do what we need to do."

C Daniel Kilgore on fourth down conversions attempts:

"That's big time from your head coach. As an offensive lineman, you want your head coach to do that. We didn't do it. It's very upsetting when you don't get the job done. When he puts the trust in the offensive line's back, it's hard. We're going to have to check ourselves and get prepared for this week. There are going to be some humbling experiences the next couple of days."

DL Solomon Thomas on limiting Carolina's defense:

"I thought the defense played well as a whole. We definitely need to do better on turnovers, but we're a great defense. We can prove it and we can show it. It's going to be a long, fun year with these guys."

DL DeForest Buckner on the direction of the 49ers:

"I can see the direction this team is going to go. Obviously, there are things we've got to fix, but as a defense we did all right. Like I said, there's stuff we have to fix, but I like the direction this team is going. I know coach Shanahan is going to get that offense going. We're trusting in the system and we're going to come back next week rolling."

LB Reuben Foster on his ankle injury:

"It was hurting, but as the game went on it started getting looser and better. It's sad that I had a nick in the ankle. That was disappointing. Overall I think the defense when we came out, we had the right mindset. It was hard watching the players out there, having fun and playing football. But at the end of the day, like a lot of guys harped on me about it, it's a long season. You've got to do what's right and what's best for yourself and the team, just knowing they're going to need you in the future."

