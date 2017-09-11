Marquise Goodwin: 'The Team Will Come Back Stronger'

The start to the 2017 NFL season delivered a less than favorable outcome for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's offense failed to get into the end zone, falling short to the Carolina Panthers 23-3, in his head coaching debut. The Panthers snapped San Francisco's six-game season opener win streak on Sunday.
Here are some of the notable postgame quotes from the 49ers locker room.
Kyle Shanahan on his first loss as a head coach:
"It was disappointing, but whether it was the first, last, or any one I have the rest of my career, it was disappointing. I don't think it matters that it was the first. Anytime you lose and lose that way, it's frustrating and disappointing. I'll feel that all day today and all night and I'm sure our players will too. We've got to watch the tape tomorrow morning and figure out a way to get better."
Shanahan on the 49ers defense:
"I thought our guys responded, though. I didn't see a lack of effort or guys stopping in any way. I thought our defense battled all game. They gave up two touchdown drives and both of them were off of turnovers on the short field, so that was a tough position the offense put them in. I'll see the tape tomorrow, but I thought the effort was there. We just have to make sure we get better."
QB Pierre Garçon on the 49ers offensive line:
"It's always a constant work in progress, but this is the NFL. You have to give the other team credit too. They have (Panthers defensive tackle) Kawann Short. The two linebackers they have in the middle, they blitzed them a few times. I know the one, I had to get rid of the ball early, (Panthers defensive lineman) Julius Peppers wrapped in there. They've got a tough front seven. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge for us. We'll go back, watch it and get as much corrected as we can and get ready to go towards Seattle."
WR Marquise Goodwin on first game of the season:
"Nobody likes to lose. I'm humbled by this. I needed this to get this out of the way early. I know how to work coming in tomorrow to prepare for Seattle. Like I said, you don't want to lose in this situation, but you win some and you lose some. I have to come back stronger. I will come back stronger. The team will come back stronger. We'll dominate and do what we need to do."
C Daniel Kilgore on fourth down conversions attempts:
"That's big time from your head coach. As an offensive lineman, you want your head coach to do that. We didn't do it. It's very upsetting when you don't get the job done. When he puts the trust in the offensive line's back, it's hard. We're going to have to check ourselves and get prepared for this week. There are going to be some humbling experiences the next couple of days."
DL Solomon Thomas on limiting Carolina's defense:
"I thought the defense played well as a whole. We definitely need to do better on turnovers, but we're a great defense. We can prove it and we can show it. It's going to be a long, fun year with these guys."
DL DeForest Buckner on the direction of the 49ers:
"I can see the direction this team is going to go. Obviously, there are things we've got to fix, but as a defense we did all right. Like I said, there's stuff we have to fix, but I like the direction this team is going. I know coach Shanahan is going to get that offense going. We're trusting in the system and we're going to come back next week rolling."
LB Reuben Foster on his ankle injury:
"It was hurting, but as the game went on it started getting looser and better. It's sad that I had a nick in the ankle. That was disappointing. Overall I think the defense when we came out, we had the right mindset. It was hard watching the players out there, having fun and playing football. But at the end of the day, like a lot of guys harped on me about it, it's a long season. You've got to do what's right and what's best for yourself and the team, just knowing they're going to need you in the future."
LB NaVorro Bowman on preparing for Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks:
"Competitors get excited to always get better, always come back and prove themselves, to whoever thinks less of you. I think that is what this team has to do. Get right back in the lab and not let this hamper us as a group, as an individual, at all. We have to come back to work ready to go and understand that it is a long season."