Making the Case for Terrell Owens in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Is this the year for T.O.?

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of 18 finalists still in consideration for induction in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame committee will vote on each finalist this Saturday. Later that evening at NFL Honors, the Class of 2018 will be announced.

Owens is one of three receivers remaining in consideration along with Randy Moss and Isaac Bruce. Statistically speaking, Owens boasts the most impressive résumé.

Over his 15 years in the NFL, Owens amassed 1,078 receptions (eighth all time) for 15,934 yards (second) and 153 touchdowns (third). Owens led the league in touchdowns three times and owns the 49ers franchise record for receptions in a single game with 20. He made six Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro five times. At least one Pro Bowl appearance and All-Pro honor came with three different teams (49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys).

Owens was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third-round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He spent his first eight seasons in San Francisco, totaling 592 catches for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns. He ranks second in franchise history in each category to only Jerry Rice. Owens is most well known for “The Catch II”, a game-winning 25-yard touchdown to beat the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the 1998 NFL playoffs.

At 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, Owens was both a force in the red zone and a threat to take the top off a defense. He posted 27 touchdown catches of at least 50 yards.

Owens' longevity was impressive as well. In his final season (2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals), he posted 72 receptions, 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished his career with nine 1,000-yard seasons and eight years with double-digit touchdowns.