Lynch: 49ers 'Hopeful' to Strike a Deal with Robbie Gould

MOBILE, Ala. -- The San Francisco 49ers are in the thick of draft season, but there's still work to be done on the pro personnel side as well. The team faces some difficult decisions ahead of the new league year beginning March 13. They already made one, opting not to pick up Earl Mitchell's option for 2019.

The biggest storyline, though, might be whether or not the 49ers are able to strike a deal with impending free agent Robbie Gould. John Lynch told reporters on Thursday that he is "hopeful" San Francisco will be able to re-sign Gould. Talks between both sides are taking place, but "nothing is imminent" according to the 49ers GM.

"He's kicked unbelievably for us," Lynch said. "He's been incredibly clutch for us. We'd like to reward him for that."