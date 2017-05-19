Longtime 49ers Photographer Receives Prestigious Industry Award

Terrell Lloyd, the 49ers senior manager of photography services, this week received the Xposure 101 Legends Award in recognition of going above and beyond to accomplish the highest levels of achievement in the creative and photographic industries.

Lloyd is one of five recipients to receive the inaugural recognition – which was created to honor minority individuals who have greatly influenced creativity, diversity and learning in the creative and photographic industries. Legends recipients are thought as innovators and trailblazers in their industries and have often been "firsts" in paving the way for others.

Lloyd, who has photographed the San Francisco 49ers since 1994, was the first full-time African American photographer in the National Football League. Earlier this year, he hired Meg Williams, who became the second full-time female photographer in the NFL.

In 2006, Lloyd was selected to Canon USA's Canon Explorer of Light program, where top professional photographers from around the world provide educational programs around the country, sharing their technical expertise to a wide number of photographers in a variety of personal appearances, seminars and gallery shows.