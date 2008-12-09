With more than a season and a half of experience under his belt, Jason Hill believes he's gained the confidence necessary to be a successful wide receiver in the National Football League.

The reasons behind the second-season emergence for the slot receiver vary:

-The birth of his of son this off-season had a lot to do with his maturation.

-The injury to starting slot receiver Arnaz Battle week eight against the Seattle Seahawks opened

the door for more playing time.

-The addition of veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce has given him a future Hall of Fame wide receiver to emulate on and off the field.

-The tutelage of wide receiver coach Jerry Sullivan has helped him become better at the technical aspects of playing wide receiver.

But perhaps the biggest influence of all, the maturity that comes along with understanding how to be a successful professional athlete.

The 49ers third-round pick of the 2007 NFL Draft was hampered by groin and hamstring injuries and by the end of his first season, Hill's stat line was as follows: five games played, one catch, six yards.

While growing up in the Bay Area, Hill attended 49ers games at Candlestick Park to catch a glimpse of his favorite 49ers wide receivers, Jerry Rice, John Taylor and Terrell Owens, often dreaming about what he would do one day. Those high aspirations of following in the footsteps of greatness made his injury-filled rookie campaign even that more frustrating for the Sacred Heart Cathedral star athlete.

But those days seem like they were an eternity ago for the 23-year old receiver, who has blossomed into a reliable target for 49ers quarterback Shaun Hill. After being held without a reception in the first seven games of the season, Hill has 22 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown in the last six, since filling in for Battle.

The speedy wideout's improvement hasn't gone unnoticed around the team facility.

"The one thing that has happened to him is that he's gained a lot of confidence in himself and his ability to perform at this level," Coach Sullivan said of his pupil. "He's just a different guy than he was a year ago."

Last season, Hill said he wasn't in a rush to study the playbook, because his role was primarily on special teams as a gunner. But now that he's learned how much extra work is needed to succeed in the NFL, Hill has become glued to his couch watching game film and flipping through the challenging playbook of 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz.

"I think that's what I've gotten better at, just trying to get better every day," Hill said. "When I go home I'll pop on the film or look at the book. Last year I wouldn't do that as much. Maybe because my role wasn't as big, but now I go home and I look at the plays. I come in and ask questions and even on things I think I might know the answer to, I'll make sure to ask. And I think that's helping a lot."

In the offseason, Hill experienced the arrival of his first-born son. While his seventh-month old is completely unaware of his father's occupation, Hill likes to believe that his son has played a part in his play on the field.

"I've grown up a lot," he said. "I had a son and that kind of matured me. Just the trials and tribulations of being a first-year NFL player have matured me."

Hill also experienced another football first. As a player heading into his second year, Hill no longer had Combine training to worry about. Instead he focused on getting his groin healthy so that he would be ready for the start of the 49ers 16-week off-season strength and conditioning program, something that as a rookie, he was only able to participate in for a few weeks.

"This offseason, I spent it here instead of leaving. I spent it here in the training room, five days a week, so I was ready to get to work," he said.

Because of his enhanced work ethic, it was only a matter of time before Hill was able to make an impact offensively in a game. And once Battle went down with a foot sprain against the Seahawks, his patience was rewarded.