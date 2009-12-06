Late Field Goal Sinks 49ers

Smith completed two passes to tight end Vernon Davis (who had a game-high six-catch, 111-yard performance with his 10th touchdown catch of the season), and followed up with strikes to Michael Crabtree, Josh Morgan and Gore as the offense appeared to finally build some momentum.

But the next run by Gore up the middle ended badly as Seattle free safety Jordan Babineaux poked the ball out from behind and cornerback Josh Wilson scooped up the fumble. Wilson returned it 43 yards, but was stopped by Smith who made a touchdown-saving tackle. The fumble led to Mare's first field goal of the game from 25-yards out, but more importantly halted the 49ers offensive first scoring opportunity of the second half.

Facing a three-point deficit, the 49ers put together a six-play, 20-yard drive but could only tie the game at 17. Smith threw two accurate passes to Davis and Crabtree on back-to-back plays, but neither player was able to track the ball in for a go-ahead touchdown. The 49ers settled for a 34-yard field goal from Joe Nedney, the only points they would score of the second half.

"The one down to Vernon I kind of thought it was a score right there, he didn't come down with it, those things happen," Smith said. "The one to Crabtree I think got there before he saw it."

The 49ers could put a lot on the two fumbles, but converting only one of their 13 third down attempts was a definite downfall.

"[Losing] is never easy to deal with," Smith said. "In my mind we had a lot of opportunities to win the game. We were close to making it and didn't make it."

Had the 49ers converted one more third down on their final possession of the game, field position and the clock would have been against Seattle. With Smith unable to find Morgan on a third-and-three, the Seahawks then put together the game-winning drive.

It was set up by Nate Burleson's 21-yard punt return. Seattle picked up 5 yards on a defensive holding penalty on first down when Dre' Bly beat T.J. Houshmanzadeh to the football. The Seahawks needed one big gain to get into field goal range and went the unconventional route with a 32-yard pass down the right sideline to rookie wide receiver Deon Butler over cornerback Keith Smith.

Butler's only catch of the game put Seattle at the 49ers 15-yard line. From there, Julius Jones helped run the clock down with a 3-yard gain to set up Mare's game-winner.

The 49ers held their opponent out of the end zone in the second half for the second week in a row and registered five quarterback sacks, but could not make enough plays in the game's final 30 minutes.

All of the offensive fire power seemed to take place in the first half.

Davis caught his 10th touchdown of the season, which broke a franchise record for most single-season touchdown receptions by a tight end. On a fourth-and-one midway through the first quarter, Smith found Davis on a misdirection play that resulted in a 33-yard touchdown pass.

"You want to be aggressive that's what his mindset was," Davis said of Singletary's decision to go for it. "He wanted to be aggressive and attack them right away. It doesn't matter whatever we do, we have to attack it full speed and attack it hard."

Davis caught the pass in the left flat, after Smith play-action faked to his right, and then outran rookie linebacker Aaron Curry for the score.