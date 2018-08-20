Kyle Shanahan Provides Comprehensive Injury Update Following Preseason Loss to Texans

Aug 19, 2018 at 06:40 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers suffered several injuries in the 16-13 loss against the Houston Texans to add to their already extensive list. Thankfully, none were too serious. The most notable injury was Erik Magnuson (hamstring), who has been in the mix at right guard and as a backup at center. Kyle Shanahan provided a complete injury report during his conference call on Sunday.

  • Erik Magnuson (hamstring): Expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
  • Joe Williams (rib fracture): Will be out until at least Week 1.
  • CJ Beathard (foot sprain): Will be slowed down this week, but will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Here's an update on members of the 49ers who are progressing from injuries:

  • Richard Sherman (hamstring): Expected to return to practice on Tuesday.
  • Arik Armstead (hamstring): Expected to return to individual drills on Tuesday.
  • Malcolm Smith (hamstring): Expected to return to individual drills this week.
  • K'Waun Williams (ankle): Expected to return to individual drills.
  • Solomon Thomas (concussion): Still in concussion protocol. Will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.
  • Garry Gilliam (concussion): Will also be re-evaluated on Tuesday.
  • Max McCaffrey (foot): Still dealing with foot issue. Will be evaluated on Tuesday.
  • Matt Breida (shoulder): Will be out for the remainder of the preseason.
  • Jerick McKinnon (calf): Similar to Breida, will be out until Week 1.
  • George Kittle (shoulder): Expected to return by Week 1.
  • Marcell Harris (hamstring): Will be out for the remainder of the preseason.

