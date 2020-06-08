Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride

George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players

George Kittle used Twitter to back his former Iowa football teammates, and others, who have spoken out against instances of "mistreatment and racism" while a part of the program. "My heart aches for my Iowa teammates, my brothers, and my friends," Kittle wrote. "I want them to know that I stand with them, support them, and applaud them for having the courage to speak up and start this difficult conversation." See Kittle's statement.