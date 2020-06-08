Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 8.
Kyle Shanahan Gives Offseason Updates
Kyle Shanahan met with media on a video conference call Thursday. During the 30-minute discussion, Shanahan answered questions about racial inequality, COVID-19 return to work policies, the development of the 49ers 2020 draft class and much more.
Top 4 Takeaways
- An Emotional and Honest Discourse on Social Justice
- Jimmy Garoppolo's Offseason Progression
- NFL Coaches Return to Facilities, But NOT the 49ers
- Rookie Transitions
George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players
George Kittle used Twitter to back his former Iowa football teammates, and others, who have spoken out against instances of "mistreatment and racism" while a part of the program. "My heart aches for my Iowa teammates, my brothers, and my friends," Kittle wrote. "I want them to know that I stand with them, support them, and applaud them for having the courage to speak up and start this difficult conversation." See Kittle's statement.
49ers Pride
The 49ers want to celebrate the passion of all Faithful, no matter how they identify. With the launch of 49ers PRIDE - the official Community of 49ers Fans who identify as LGBTQ+ and Allies, this new platform is the latest opportunity to connect with the team, where you can be loud and proud about your Niners pride! Learn more about 49ers Pride at 49ers.com/pride.