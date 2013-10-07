Kaepernick's No. 7 is NFL's No. 1 Selling Jersey

No. 7 is No. 1.
Colin Kaepernick's jersey was NFL.com's top seller among the league's players from April 1 to Sept. 30.
The 49ers third-year quarterback paces a top 25 list that includes seven signal-callers' uniforms among the top 10. Rounding out the first five overall are Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings) and Robert Griffin III (Washington Redskins).
Red and gold are also the most sought-after colors. The 49ers are the top-selling team in merchandise. The Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos, the Seahawks and the New England Patriots are ranked second through fifth in the sales standings.
San Francisco now has three team stores in the Bay Area, including its newest location at the Westfield San Francisco Centre.