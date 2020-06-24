Behind the Design: How Joe Staley's Tribute Illustration was Created

Speaking of the quotes, was there a specific quote that stood out to you as you were creating this piece?

It wasn't really one specific quote. But one of the guys that did say things that stood out to me was George Kittle's video tribute to Joe. I thought that was very touching. Another guy that stood out to me was Mike McGlinchey. In his interview following Staley's retirement announcement, Mike discussed how he looked up to Joe in high school and college and then to be able to play alongside him and learn from him firsthand – someone that he looked up to all these years, I thought was very cool. It just shows the type of person that Joe was.

What was your reaction to seeing Joe's reaction to seeing his illustration for the first time?

That was unreal. I think Joe's been on the 49ers for the majority my own life. I'm 22 and he's been on the team for 13 seasons. So, to have him react in the way he did for something I created – I think that was so cool. I can't really put into words how I felt because I was just watching it like, "Is this real? Does he really like it?" I was in disbelief.

How do you hope this illustration is received by the Faithful? What do you hope they take away from it when they see it?

Being a fan myself, I try to create things that I would think are really cool and meaningful as a fan. For them to react, I would want them to like it first off. I think it would be really cool for everyone to like it and appreciate it. I'd want them to be drawn in by the different quotes and be able to recall their own favorite memories of Joe Staley. I think that's the point. Everyone has such great memories of him. It says a lot about the person and the player that he is.

Do you have your own personal favorite memory of Joe Staley?