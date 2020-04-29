Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Joe Staley Press Conference, Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice, Roster Moves

Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, April 29.

Joe Staley Speaks with the Media

Over the weekend, the 49ers announced that Joe Staley would be retiring from the NFL. A member of the team's prestigious 10-year Club, Staley has been a consistent facet along the offensive line since 2007. On Tuesday, Staley joined local media to reflect on the players and memories that made his 49ers career special and the legacy he hopes he left behind.

Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice

Drafted in the first round together, Willis and Staley spent their entire careers with the 49ers. Now that Staley has announced that after 13 seasons he'll be hanging up his cleats, Willis called in to share a little retirement advice and fond memories. During a video conference with media, Willis reflected on his impression of Staley when they first met and shared his favorite memories from the field, in the locker room and as a guest on the "Joe Show".

Roster Moves

San Francisco announced on Tuesday they have signed nine undrafted rookie free agents. Get to know the newest 49ers below.

Acy,-DeMarkus-2

DeMarkus Acy

#49 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Missouri
dl05_Daniels_Darrion

Darrion Daniels

#65 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Nebraska
wo15_Finke_Chris

Chris Finke

#7 WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame
Griffith,-Jonas

Jonas Griffith

#47 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Indiana State
14-Chase-Harrell---S1

Chase Harrell

#83 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 249 lbs
  • College: Arkansas
rb13_Hasty_JaMycal

Jamycal Hasty

#38 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Baylor
HOKIT,-Josh-(#1)_2019

Josh Hokit

#49 FB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
Mayden,-Jared

Jared Mayden

#43 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Alabama
Rutter_Broc

Broc Rutter

#5 QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: North Central

