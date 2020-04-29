49ers Morning Report: Joe Staley Press Conference, Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice, Roster Moves

Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice

Drafted in the first round together, Willis and Staley spent their entire careers with the 49ers. Now that Staley has announced that after 13 seasons he'll be hanging up his cleats, Willis called in to share a little retirement advice and fond memories. During a video conference with media, Willis reflected on his impression of Staley when they first met and shared his favorite memories from the field, in the locker room and as a guest on the "Joe Show".