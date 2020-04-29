49ers Morning Report: Joe Staley Press Conference, Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice, Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Wednesday, April 29.
Joe Staley Speaks with the Media
Over the weekend, the 49ers announced that Joe Staley would be retiring from the NFL. A member of the team's prestigious 10-year Club, Staley has been a consistent facet along the offensive line since 2007. On Tuesday, Staley joined local media to reflect on the players and memories that made his 49ers career special and the legacy he hopes he left behind.
Patrick Willis Shares Retirement Advice
Drafted in the first round together, Willis and Staley spent their entire careers with the 49ers. Now that Staley has announced that after 13 seasons he'll be hanging up his cleats, Willis called in to share a little retirement advice and fond memories. During a video conference with media, Willis reflected on his impression of Staley when they first met and shared his favorite memories from the field, in the locker room and as a guest on the "Joe Show".
Roster Moves
San Francisco announced on Tuesday they have signed nine undrafted rookie free agents. Get to know the newest 49ers below.