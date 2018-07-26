Joe Staley Gives Ringing Endorsement of 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey

San Francisco's 2017 rookie class saw more snaps than any other team's crop of first-year players. This year figures to be different for the 49ers. There aren't as many holes on the roster and rookies will have to beat out the veterans in front of them in order to play on Sundays. McGlinchey is the exception. The ninth-overall pick was penciled into the starting lineup the second San Francisco filled out his draft card on April 26.

As far as Staley is concerned, McGlinchey already looks the part and is up to the task of being a Day 1 starter.

"You saw him come in right away during OTAs and he was doing well," Staley added. "He's still making mistakes and has a long way to go – all that stuff – but I see all the potential that he has. He's got nothing but great things ahead of him in his career."

McGlinchey's career, at least at first, will mirror Staley's in several facets. Both were first-round picks and immediate starters. That makes Staley's wisdom an invaluable asset for McGlinchey. But their mentor/mentee relationship may come full circle when McGlinchey potentially supplants Staley at left tackle.