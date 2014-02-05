Joe Staley, 49ers Offer Advice on Signing Day

*Rockford doesn't churn out Division I football prospects like other areas of Michigan. It did, however, produce Staley, the first, first-round draft pick in Central Michigan football history. Staley wasn't destined to be a first-rounder when he accepted a scholarship to play tight end for the Chippewas. Truth be told, he just wanted to play football for as long as possible following a football and track career at Rockford High School. The NFL was hardly in Staley's mind back in 2003 when he appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, catching 11 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. *