Joe Shows By Example

"When you watch film, he really dominates his guy mostly every snap and that's a good thing," Gore noted. "Joe's a beast. He's going to play every week."

Staley keeps the same attitude from week-to-week and year-to-year. So when captain Eric Heitmann broke his leg in preseason and was recently placed on IR with a neck injury, Staley didn't need to flip on a switch and become more of a vocal leader in place of the tenured center. He just stuck with what he knew and that was to let his play do most of the talking.

"I think it's fake if you become a different person every year. I've always been consistent with how I approach practice, the way I work and the way I communicate," Staley explained. "The guys know what to expect from me."

So far this season, Staley is encouraged by the feedback he's received from Singletary and offensive line coach Mike Solari, but feels that there's always room for his game to improve.

One of the ways is to avoid giving up pressures, a stat that Staley values as much if not more than sacks allowed.

"Pressures are way more of a determining stat of how well an offensive line is playing. I think rushing yards before contact, that's a big deal too," he said. "Giving Frank lanes to rush before he gets hit, that's really when you know the line is doing a good job."

Providing those lanes won't be an easy task this Sunday, especially against a defensive end that Staley cited as one of the most underrated players in the league. But such is life in the NFL and Staley is eagerly anticipating his matchup against Rams defensive end James Hall, who leads his team with 6.5 sacks.

With Chris Long playing exclusively on the right side of the ball this year for St. Louis, Staley expects to square up against Hall exclusively. It's a challenge he relishes.

"He's been a good player for a long time," Staley said. "He's always someone I have to really get prepared for."

The 49ers hope to continue their success on the ground. Gore has rushed for more than 100 yards in three consecutive weeks, and with another 100-yard performance he could make it four in a row for the first time in his career.

Failing to get Gore 100 yards always is tough on Staley and the offensive line. They know their performances are intertwined.

"When you have a running back as talented as Frank you get upset when he doesn't put up numbers," Staley said. "He's done it his whole career and when he doesn't put up the numbers, we look directly on ourselves. We take a lot of pride in what he does, that's what the offensive line's stats are based on."

With another strong performance (the unit has allowed seven sacks in the last five games) Staley and the rest of the offense know they can make moves in the division despite being 2-6 at the midpoint of the season.

"Our record isn't where we want to be, but I don't think it's indicative of the kind of team we have. We've had a lot of close games; a lot of them could have gone either way. I think we have good momentum going into the second half. Everybody is really excited and those five division games are going to be really exciting.

"But right now we're taking it one game at a time and it starts this Sunday."