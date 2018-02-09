Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL Career By the Numbers

Hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo landed in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Just a mere 101 days later, San Francisco locked up the quarterback for the long haul, agreeing to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.

After breaking several franchise records and leading a five-game winning streak to close out the 2017 season, it's time to reflect on the 49ers franchise quarterback's NFL career by the numbers:

1 of 5 quarterbacks to win their first seven starts in the NFL since the merger in 1970.5* *game winning streak to finish the 2017 season.

7* *career starts between the 49ers and New England Patriots. Garoppolo remains undefeated as an NFL starter.

8.76 yards per attempt over his first five starts with the 49ers. His passing yards per attempt led the NFL during that time span.

11 different receivers connected with Garoppolo during the 49ers five-game win steak.

13* *total career touchdowns (12 passing, one rushing).

23* *total games played throughout his career.

28.3 points per game in Garoppolo's first seven starts, the most of any NFL quarterback during that time span.61* *yard pass to Garrett Celek in Week 14 against the Houston Texans marked the longest completion of his NFL career.62nd overall pick by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.67.3% completion percentage in the NFL, the fourth-highest percentage of any quarterback with a minimum of 240 attempts.

76 passing first downs, ranked second-best in the NFL during the 49ers five-game winning streak.99.7*quarterback rating through 23 games in the NFL.293 passing yards in his Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears. His 293 yards set the 49ers franchise record for most passing yards by a player in his first start with the team.690 passing yards as a member of the Patriots.2,689 *miles traveled from Foxborough, Mass. to Santa Clara, Calif.1,542 passing yards in first five starts with the 49ers, the most in franchise history.