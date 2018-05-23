Jimmy Garoppolo Gets a Facelift for Madden NFL 19

May 23, 2018 at 10:39 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The worldwide game of Madden NFL has vastly evolved over its 30-year existence.

Aside from the game's realistic play calls, in-game features and legendary voice commentary, the game's lifelike visual detailing is unparalleled.

The game's official Twitter account posted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo receiving a full head scan for next year's game. According to EA's website, a significant amount of work is invested into intricate 3-D scans used to capture photo-realistic likenesses of each NFL player.

In addition to Garoppolo's updated look, the Madden team scans more than 300 rookies each year. Garoppolo has obviously been in the game since the New England Patriots drafted him in 2014. But now that Jimmy G. is a $100 million man, EA knew it was prudent to make sure that Garoppolo's digital self was a spitting image.

Click here to Pre-order Madden 19 today. Check out the pre-production process with the 49ers QB's new look:

Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 10.01.16 AM
Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 10.01.27 AM
Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 10.01.39 AM

