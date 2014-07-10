Jimmie Ward Sprints, Marcus Lattimore Glides, Anquan Boldin Battles, and More

Team photographer Terrell Lloydis now a full-time member of 49ers Studios.
Here at Niners Daily, we look at Lloyd's sequencing of shots from the team's recent minicamp.
Give one gallery a whirl, and you might want to try them all.
Excited to have @TLloyd49 officially on board as our team photographer. 16 years on the squad but today he is official. Welcome T! — Al Guido (@AlGuido) July 9, 2014
San Francisco wideout Michael Crabtree showed off his big-play ability during a minicamp session.
San Francisco's rookie defensive back, recovering from injury, shows off his speed during a minicamp workout.
San Francisco wideout Anquan Boldin shows off his strength during a minicamp practice.
San Francisco's rookie running back makes an over-the-shoulder catch during minicamp.
San Francisco's signal-caller drops back in preparation for a pass during a minicamp drill.
San Francisco's second-year running back, Marcus Lattimore, showed some burst during his first minicamp as a pro.
One of San Francisco's offseason additions in the pass-catching corps, Stevie Johnson, showed off his hands during minicamp.
Despite his injury, San Francisco linebacker NaVorro Bowman was present for minicamp.