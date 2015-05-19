Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt Turn Mobile, Alabama into 49ers Country

"I texted back, 'You're kidding me,'" Riley said. "So I went out of the building and called her. She said, 'Coach, we have two kids who are San Francisco 49ers.'

"I mean, what are the odds of that? Two kids who played side-by-side in high school are now possibly going to play side-by-side together for the 49ers."

This week, the start of the 49ers OTAs, could mark the first time Ward and Tartt are on the same field since high school. Ward, San Francisco's first-round pick in 2014, is still recovering from a foot injury that shortened his rookie season last fall, so whether or not he will participate is unknown at this time.

Regardless, Riley believes that his former pupils will push each other in the NFL. He added that having a familiar face will be especially beneficial for Tartt, a hard-hitting safety who only began playing competitive football his senior year of high school.