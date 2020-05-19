49ers Morning Report: Going Live with Jerry Rice, the Diet of a 49ers Lineman, Trent Williams Trade Lands on List of NFL's Best Offseason Moves

San Francisco Trades for Trent Williams

The goal for any team during the NFL offseason is to get better through free agency, the draft and re-signing key members of the roster. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski went through all the moves teams have made in 2020 and picked the Top 25, putting the 49ers acquisition of Trent Williams at No. 8. Following the announcement that Joe Staley would retire after 13 season with the 49ers, San Francisco acquired the seven-time Pro Bowler from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his introductory press conference with media, Williams said of reuniting with head coach Kyle Shanahan, "This was a preferred destination of mine just because of the familiarity I had with Kyle and the offense, and obviously they have an ascending team. The reason I was drafted to Washington was the way this offense marries up with my skill set. And I think it's still the same. It's a hand in glove fit. I know this offense like the back of my hand." See the full rankings here.