49ers Morning Report: Going Live with Jerry Rice, the Diet of a 49ers Lineman, Trent Williams Trade Lands on List of NFL's Best Offseason Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, May 19.
IG Live with the G.O.A.T. 🐐
Jerry Rice joined Keiana Martin on the team's Instagram to catch up on life at home, favorite shows, his predictions for the 2020 season and to share his favorite memories (and touchdowns) as a member of the 49ers.
Niners Nutrition: What a 49ers Lineman Eats in a Day
Ever wanted to know what it takes to fuel a professional football player? 49ers coordinator of nutrition Jordan Mazur shared a typical meal plan for the "Bigs", which consists of 5,000 calories spread out over six meals. Read More >>>
San Francisco announced they have acquired seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins. Check out a few of his best images with the Redskins.
San Francisco Trades for Trent Williams
The goal for any team during the NFL offseason is to get better through free agency, the draft and re-signing key members of the roster. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski went through all the moves teams have made in 2020 and picked the Top 25, putting the 49ers acquisition of Trent Williams at No. 8. Following the announcement that Joe Staley would retire after 13 season with the 49ers, San Francisco acquired the seven-time Pro Bowler from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his introductory press conference with media, Williams said of reuniting with head coach Kyle Shanahan, "This was a preferred destination of mine just because of the familiarity I had with Kyle and the offense, and obviously they have an ascending team. The reason I was drafted to Washington was the way this offense marries up with my skill set. And I think it's still the same. It's a hand in glove fit. I know this offense like the back of my hand." See the full rankings here.