Jeff Hafley Provides Spark Notes on 49ers Rookie Defensive Backs

D.J. Reed, DB, Kansas State (Round 5, 142nd overall)

Reed will be moved around more than Moore. His skill set projects him to be a nickel corner, but he will also spend time at free safety.

"He's tough," Hafley said. "He's got speed. He's got ball skills. He can accelerate. He's a fun player to watch. You've got to be careful calling him small because he's got long arms and he's got huge hands. The guy can return punts, too. He's a really good football player. We're trying to bring that speed, toughness and confidence to our DB room. He's got the makeup that we want."

Marcell Harris, S, Florida (Round 6, 184th overall)

Harris missed all of 2017 with an Achilles tear. That obviously killed his draft stock, but the 49ers still believe in the 6-foot-1 safety getting back to form.