Jaquiski Tartt is Already Showcasing Versatility in 49ers Secondary

Depth is a reoccurring term surrounding NFL training camps, and the "next man up" philosophy is one embraced by San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt.
Over the last two seasons, Tartt has played primarily at strong safety. During that time, the 2015 second-round pick totaled 113 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. And he's already been asked to take on a new role in 2017.
Free safety Jimmie Ward was placed on the PUP list with a strained hamstring on Thursday, and Tartt was the one to fill the void.
"I usually look and study both (free and strong safety) just in case stuff like this happens," Tartt said. "If somebody goes down, I'll be ready."
View the top photos from arrival day as members of the 49ers report for training camp presented by SAP.
Tartt took first-team reps at free safety during the 49ers first practice of camp on Friday, an early example of his position versatility.
"I think he's come a long way since we first got here," Shanahan said. "He's gotten into great shape. He did that throughout phase one, two and three. He came back yesterday even in better shape. I'm really excited about him. He's a guy who can run and hit and we've got to see how he plays in the system and how fast he can play once he gets out there."
Tartt entered camp presumably as a backup strong safety to Eric Reid. Over the offseason he took in reps at both free and strong safety. Now when his name is called, he'll be ready. "I'm always ready to go. I approach the game as if I'm a starter. So, if anybody goes down, I've just got to be ready."