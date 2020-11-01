Jamal Adams, Chris Carson OUT; Jimmie Ward, Tevin Coleman Active in Week 8

Nov 01, 2020 at 12:03 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

While the 49ers get reinforcements to their running back group with the activation of ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ off of Injured Reserve, the Seattle Seahawks head into Sunday without two of their top ball carriers.

According to Seahawks head coach, the decision on Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) would go "all the way to gametime," as their top two tailbacks are ruled out for Sunday. Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas, who has appeared in two games on offense, are the only available running backs for the Seahawks. Dallas has registered 23 snaps on offense for Seattle this season and notched two carries for eight yards and four receptions for 33 yards.

Additionally, the 49ers first meeting against Jamal Adams will have to wait until potentially Week 17 as the stud safety will miss his fourth-straight game with a groin injury. Adams made a return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after missing the first two sessions. Carroll revealed his return was a "good sign" in preparation for San Francisco, as he was questionable heading into the weekend. Backup safety Ryan Neal was also listed as questionable while dealing with a hamstring injury, but will get the start in place of Adams.

For San Francisco, safety ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ and cornerback ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ are also active for Sunday's matchup. Ward missed Week 7 while dealing with a quad injury, while fellow starting safety ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ will miss his second-straight game with a groin injury.

Williams was elevated to the active roster this week after missing three games due to a knee injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has allowed a passer rating of 77.9 from the slot this season, sixth out of 42 corners who have played 50-plus slot coverage snaps.

Here's a full look at who's in and who's out:

49ers Inactives

Seahawks Inactives

  • S Jamal Adams
  • CB Shaquill Griffin
  • RB Carlos Hyde
  • G Mike Iupati
  • DE Benson Mayowa
  • RB Chris Carson
  • S Ugo Amadi

