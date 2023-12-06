Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Seattle Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle:
- 1:40 - Latest updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan's conference call on Monday
- 3:49 - WR Deebo Samuel wins NFC Offensive Player of Week 13
- 4:47 - DL Arik Armstead named 49ers 2023 nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- 5:09 - Boyle shares his biggest takeaways from Seattle's most recent matchups
- 6:10 - Pallares discusses the 49ers recipe for success in recent weeks
- 7:44 - Boyle previews the matchup between Seattle's running backs vs. San Francisco's run defense
- 8:41 - Boyle discusses the benefit of a weekend of rest for the Seahawks
- 9:42 - Boyle reflects on the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving contest, shares what to expect in Week 14
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.