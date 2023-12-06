Injury Updates and Seahawks Preview with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Dec 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Seattle Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle:

  • 1:40 - Latest updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan's conference call on Monday
  • 3:49 - WR Deebo Samuel wins NFC Offensive Player of Week 13
  • 4:47 - DL Arik Armstead named 49ers 2023 nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
  • 5:09 - Boyle shares his biggest takeaways from Seattle's most recent matchups
  • 6:10 - Pallares discusses the 49ers recipe for success in recent weeks
  • 7:44 - Boyle previews the matchup between Seattle's running backs vs. San Francisco's run defense
  • 8:41 - Boyle discusses the benefit of a weekend of rest for the Seahawks
  • 9:42 - Boyle reflects on the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving contest, shares what to expect in Week 14

Related Content

news

HOF Semifinalists Breakdown and 49ers-Eagles Updates with Matt Maiocco | 1st & 10

Learn more about the three 49ers modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and preview the 49ers-Eagles matchup with Matt Maiocco on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 Matchup with Chris McPherson | 1st & 10

Learn more about the recent history between the Eagles and 49ers, key matchups to watch in Week 13 and injury updates on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Week 12 Win and NFC Standings with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from Thursday night's win over the Seahawks and current conference and division standings with Larry Krueger on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the most memorable moments and game-changing plays from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving night win over the Seahawks Thanksgiving on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Seahawks Thanksgiving Clash with John Boyle | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest matchups to watch in Week 12 and the Thanksgiving history between the 49ers and Seahawks with Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Win Over Tampa Bay and Hufanga Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers victory over the Buccaneers and the latest update on the injury to S Talanoa Hufanga on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates and biggest matchups to watch in the Buccaneers-49ers contest with Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Power Rankings, NFC DPOW Nick Bosa and Scouting the Buccaneers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers jump in the NFL power rankings, Nick Bosa's NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award and the Week 11 matchup on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers 34-3 Victory over the Jaguars | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 10 bounce-back win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Jaguars Scouting Report with Cam Inman and Williams Injury Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key matchups to look for during #SFvsJAX and the latest on T Trent Williams' ankle injury on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 Preview with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more the 49ers bonus practice, injury updates and preview the team's matchup vs. the Jaguars with guest Larry Kreuger on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising