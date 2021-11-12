Ways to Watch and Listen to Rams vs. 49ers in Week 10

The 49ers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's® Stadium at 5:15 pm PT on November 15. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
- Color Analysts: Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
- Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 143
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 73-67-3
49ers Home Record vs. the Rams: 49ers lead the series 36-34-2
First Meeting: 10/01/50, Rams won 35-14
Last Meeting: 10/29/20, 49ers won 23-20
49ers Shutouts: 9
Rams Shutouts: None
RAMS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW
Head Coach: Sean McVay
Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris
Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell
Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Wide Receiver: Robert Woods
Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth
Defensive End: Aaron Donald
Linebacker: Von Miller
Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey