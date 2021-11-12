Ways to Watch and Listen to Rams vs. 49ers in Week 10

Nov 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

The 49ers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's® Stadium at 5:15 pm PT on November 15. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: ESPN

  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
  • Color Analysts: Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
  • Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 143

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 73-67-3

49ers Home Record vs. the Rams: 49ers lead the series 36-34-2

First Meeting: 10/01/50, Rams won 35-14

Last Meeting: 10/29/20, 49ers won 23-20

49ers Shutouts: 9

Rams Shutouts: None

RAMS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell

Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp

Wide Receiver: Robert Woods

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth

Defensive End: Aaron Donald

Linebacker: Von Miller

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Rams Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

Unscripted: D.J. Jones﻿ Talks Defending 'Gunslinger' Matthew Stafford

