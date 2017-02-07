How Much Credit Does Kyle Shanahan Deserve for Matt Ryan's MVP Season?

The quarterback threw for 4,944 yards and a staggering 38 touchdowns, both career-highs. Ryan's 9.3 yards per attempt and 117.1 quarterback rating both led the NFL. The Falcons offense (playoffs included) finished as the third-ranked scoring unit of all-time with 648 total points (the 2013 Denver Broncos own the NFL record with 664 points).

So just how much credit does Shanahan deserve in Ryan's 2016 campaign? Quite a bit, says ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

"He helped reinvigorate the career of Matt Ryan and led him to an MVP this season," Yates said. "He certainly catapulted his play to a new level.

"When you have an offensive system that is so multiple – 13 players caught a touchdown for the Falcons during the regular season, the most in league history – that right there speaks to a system that puts players in a position to succeed."

Interceptions (red-zone turnovers specifically) was one area in particular where Ryan improved the most during his second season working with Shanahan. From 2012-15, Ryan threw at least 14 picks in each year. Many of those miscues came inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

In 2016, Ryan threw just seven interceptions, a new career-low.