Highlights from the Inaugural NFL Veteran Combine

Mar 23, 2015 at 05:22 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

In this Monday edition of Niners Daily, we bring you the best moments from the inaugural NFL Veteran Combine in Arizona.

Scouts from all 32 teams watched 105 players try to revitalize their careers on Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals training facility.

Participants, ranging from former first-round picks to undrafted free agents, underwent testing and position-specific drills similar to what you'd see at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One player who competed at the event, wide receiver Nathan Slaughter, has already signed with the Cardinals. 

Below are highlights from a few of the most notable participants as well as analysis from NFL Network on who stood out the most.

