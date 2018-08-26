Highlight Rundown: Top Plays from 49ers at Colts (Preseason Week 3)

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Indianapolis to face the Colts for their third contest of the preseason. Kyle Shanahan announced extended game time for the first-team units, in what could be their final exhibition play before the start of the regular season. Here's a rundown of the best plays from Indianapolis featuring highlights from Jimmy Garoppolo, Pierre Garçon, Richard Sherman and others.
Q1: Garoppolo and Garçon connect on a 47-yard catch-and-run
Q2: Sherman deflects a pass from Andrew Luck
In his only target in coverage, Sherman breaks up a pass intended for Ryan Grant.
Q4: Nick Mullens finds Aldrick Robinson deep for a 35-yard gain
Q4: Mullens powers into the end zone for a 49ers 4th quarter score
Q4: Jeremy McNichols converts on the two-point attempt