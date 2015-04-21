Hall of Famer Bob St. Clair Passes Away At 84

A Bay Area native, St. Clair attended San Francisco Polytechnic High School and later began his college career at the University of San Francisco, where he remained until the school's football program folded in 1951. He completed his collegiate career at Tulsa and was later selected by the 49ers in the third round (32nd overall) of the 1953 NFL Draft. Interestingly, St. Clair was one of nine players from San Francisco's 1951 team to enter professional football.

St. Clair's illustrious career included five starts in the Pro Bowl and All-NFL selections in nine of his 12 professional seasons. He blocked for the 49ers "Million Dollar Backfield" as QB Y.A. Tittle and RBs John Henry Johnson, Hugh McElhenny and Joe Perry would all be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Popular among his teammates, he was nicknamed "The Geek" as a result of what some considered unusual lifestyle habits, such as eating all of his meat raw.

A three-time team captain (1957-59), St. Clair saw action in 119 games with the 49ers. While St. Clair was an exceptional blocker on offense, he was also used on defense in goal line situations throughout the early portion of his career. He contributed on special teams as well, where he was credited with 10 blocked field goals. St. Clair suffered an Achilles injury prior to the 1964 season and did not appear in a game that year. He subsequently retired.

Following his playing career, St. Clair served as the Mayor of Daly City from 1961-62, a period of great economic prosperity sparked by the construction of Interstate 280 and the related development of the city. When his political career came to an end, St. Clair went to work for Clover, one of the largest milk providers in Northern California, handling sales and public relations.