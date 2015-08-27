Hall of Fame QB John Elway: 'I've Always Liked Colin Kaepernick'

Aside from his rocket arm, it's well documented that few, if any, quarterbacks in the NFL can match with Kaepernick's speed. In fact, Kaepernick's 1,576 rushing yards through his first four seasons are nearly half of Elway's 16-year career total of 3,407.

Bronco's defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said that's a part of the quarterback's game that they saw previews of in the practice.

As a coach who got to see Michael Vick in his prime with the Atlanta Falcons, Phillips knows the value of having a mobile quarterback who can beat you with his legs.

"You can't help but notice his speed," Phillips said. "The guy is a real athlete. You don't find many quarterbacks (like him). … A quarterback that can run like that can hurt you at any time. He's an impressive guy."

The kind words didn't just come from the Broncos coaching staff and front office, but also from those standing opposite him on the defensive side of the football. Linebacker Von Miller is one of the league's top pass rushers and is coming off a 2014 campaign in which he recorded 14 sacks.

Miller said that the quarterback's tireless work during the offseason is paying dividends on the field.