Dre Greenlaw, George Odum Active vs. Packers; Inactives for #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are near full force headed into their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. What was a double-digit 49ers injury list two weeks ago turned into a pair of players by the end of the practice week. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) was ruled out of the playoff contest before being moved to the Injured Reserve list Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, San Francisco activated safety George Odum (biceps), who hasn't seen game action since Week 12 in the 49ers first clash with the Seattle Seahawks.