Dre Greenlaw, George Odum Active vs. Packers; Inactives for #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are near full force headed into their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. What was a double-digit 49ers injury list two weeks ago turned into a pair of players by the end of the practice week. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) was ruled out of the playoff contest before being moved to the Injured Reserve list Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, San Francisco activated safety George Odum (biceps), who hasn't seen game action since Week 12 in the 49ers first clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) was listed as questionable heading into the weekend but was given the green light to play, and the rest of the 49ers Inactives are healthy scratches. Additional moves by the 49ers included activating a pair of defensive linemen, Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill, from the team's practice squad, however, neither will be active for Saturday's matchup.
Here's a look at the 49ers Divisional Round Inactives:
- QB Brandon Allen
- OL Matt Pryor
- WR Ronnie Bell
- LB Jalen Graham
- CB Samuel Womack III
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL T.Y. McGill