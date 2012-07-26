Goldson Signs One-Year Franchise Tender

Jul 26, 2012 at 02:14 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced that S Dashon Goldson has signed his one-year franchise tender.

In 2011, Goldson (6-2, 200) earned his first Pro Bowl selection as he recorded a career-high six interceptions, which ranked tied for first on the team and second in the NFL among safeties. He also added 80 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed.

Goldson was originally selected by the 49ers in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He has played in 65 games (48 starts) for San Francisco, registering 334 tackles, 11 interceptions, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 24 passes defensed. Goldson has started all 46 games in which he's appeared over the past three seasons and his 11 interceptions are the most by a 49er since 2007.

Goldson, a 27-year old native of Carson, CA, starred collegiately at Washington, where he earned honorable mention All-Pac-10 honors as a senior after making the transition from cornerback to safety.

