George Kittle OUT, Garrett Celek Active in Divisional Matchup vs. Seahawks

San Francisco's leading pass catcher, George Kittle will miss his first game since Week 10 of 2017. Kittle has been dealing with a knee and ankle injury suffered in the Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Kittle did not practice leading up to Monday as Kyle Shanahan announced the tight end would be a game-time decision. There is no update on how long the 49ers will be without their star tight end. With Kittle out, it could mean a more significant role for second-year tight end Ross Dwelley. The 49ers also activated veteran tight end Garrett Celek from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday. Celek joined practice for the first time this week after recovering from offseason back surgery.