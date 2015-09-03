Game Rewind: 49ers Finish Preseason with 14-12 Win over Chargers

Dylan Thompson, starting as Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert got the night off, fired a perfect pass to hit Ellington in stride on a slant route over the middle of the field.

As eluded to above, Ellington did the rest, putting on the burners and racing to the end zone for a 70-yard score. About 60 of those yards came after the catch.

Ellington, who missed the first few weeks of August with a nagging hamstring injury, certainly looked like he was back to full speed as he pulled away from the Chargers secondary.

The highlight-reel touchdown also marked a reunion of sorts, as Thompson and Ellington were college teammates at South Carolina.

Scoring Rewind

Ellington's long catch-and-run put the 49ers on the board first. The offense then converted its first two-point attempt since the offseason rule change pushed the PAT back to the 15-yard line. Thompson hit Patton with a quick, comeback pass in the end zone to go ahead early, 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Chargers answered back when Crawford intercepted of a Thompson pass intended for White and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. San Diego, however, failed to convert on its two-point attempt, keeping San Francisco ahead, 8-6.

The two teams traded punts through halftime and the third quarter until the 49ers added to their lead early in the final period. With just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth, Thompson threw a beautiful back-shoulder pass to another of his college teammates, Busta Anderson, for a 16-yard touchdown. The seventh-round pick reached up and over Crawford to make the grab in the corner of the end zone. San Diego stopped San Francisco on its second two-point attempt to leave the score at 14-6.

As they did in the first half, the Chargers responded quickly when Tyrell Williams recorded a 63-yard touchdown pass to cut into the deficit. Philip Wheeler prevented a tie on the ensuing two-point attempt by sacking the quarterback.

Extra Points

– Tony Jerod-Eddie got first-half reps at outside linebacker. Throughout his three-year NFL career-, Jerod-Eddie has been a defensive tackle for the 49ers. He finished the game with three tackles.