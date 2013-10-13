Full Highlights: 49ers vs. Cardinals

#49ers beat Cardinals, 32-20. Who's got it better than us? — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
#49ers RB @KendallHunter32 scores on 6-yard rushing TD. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
#49ers S @E_Reid1 recovers Larry Fitzgerald fumble, forced by LB @PatrickWillis52 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
[
49ers](https://twitter.com/search?q=#49ers&src=hash) TE @VernonDavis85 has 7 catches for 171 yards and 2 TDs in the first half.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
#49ers TE @VernonDavis85 is the first 49ers TE to register a 60-yd TD reception in consecutive weeks in team history. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
[
49ers](https://twitter.com/search?q=#49ers&src=hash) LB @CoreyL55 records first @nfl sack for a safety on Carson Palmer. SF takes lead 8-7. #BeatTheCardinals
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
Carlos Rogers intercepts Carson Palmer. #49ers football at AZ's 11-yard line. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013
Interception by rookie S @E_Reid1 returned to AZ's 10-yard line. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013