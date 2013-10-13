Full Highlights: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Oct 13, 2013 at 10:40 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

#49ers beat Cardinals, 32-20. Who's got it better than us? — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

#49ers RB @KendallHunter32 scores on 6-yard rushing TD. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

#49ers S @E_Reid1 recovers Larry Fitzgerald fumble, forced by LB @PatrickWillis52 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

[

49ers](https://twitter.com/search?q=#49ers&src=hash) TE @VernonDavis85 has 7 catches for 171 yards and 2 TDs in the first half.

— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

#49ers TE @VernonDavis catches 35-yard TOUCHDOWN. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

#49ers TE @VernonDavis85 is the first 49ers TE to register a 60-yd TD reception in consecutive weeks in team history. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

[

49ers](https://twitter.com/search?q=#49ers&src=hash) LB @CoreyL55 records first @nfl sack for a safety on Carson Palmer. SF takes lead 8-7. #BeatTheCardinals

— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

Carlos Rogers intercepts Carson Palmer. #49ers football at AZ's 11-yard line. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

Interception by rookie S @E_Reid1 returned to AZ's 10-yard line. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2013

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and Eight More Among 49ers Team Award Recipients

Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Jake Brendel and several other 49ers players were announced as 2022 team award recipients.

news

49ers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed 10 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Christian McCaffrey Joins Kittle, Hufanga in 2023 Pro Bowl

San Francisco's list of Pro Bowlers has extended to seven following the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey.

news

49ers Fall Short in NFC Championship Game; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers season ends with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Advertising