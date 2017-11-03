From Behind the Scenes to Starter, Ahkello Witherspoon is Earning His Spot

In his first NFL start, Witherspoon earned the third-highest grade of any Week 8 cornerback (88.1), the best of his young career, and the best performance of any member of the 49ers secondary so far this season.

Witherspoon has shown signs of progress. In his four appearances this season, the rookie has totaled eight tackles and a pick to add to his rookie year stats.

Despite missing a months' worth of play, Witherspoon worked on his craft so when his number was called, he'd be ready.

"The mental approach to my game wasn't there in August," Witherspoon said. "Understanding the route concept on third and long, preparing for a dig to come and actually come, that's something I wasn't aware of when I came in."

Whether studying his predecessors or taking full advantage of each mental rep, Witherspoon's preparation has continued to mold him on the field. His efforts midway through the season have noticeably earned the trust and respect of his defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"The deliberateness at which he practiced, you could say it all the way across the board, but he completely took to the idea that every rep is a championship rep and that preparing yourself doesn't just happen," Saleh said. "You don't play well on Sunday just because you showed up. You play well on Sunday because you took every rep possible."

Witherspoon understands there's plenty room for growth in his game. He references being challenged on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Eagles star receiver Alshon Jeffrey the following series. With little time to relish on his interception, Witherspoon took his slight miscue as an early lesson.

"I could have intercepted it," Witherspoon said. "I kind of second-guessed myself. And once you do that, you lose at the corner position, as we saw. …It's just another learning experience."

The young corner will endure growing pains as he continues to work up to the speed of the NFL. It's a learning process as Witherspoon continues to make strides over the final eight weeks of the season. Taking the role as a starter in the 49ers secondary, Witherspoon will have an opportunity to step up to the task on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals fifth-ranked passing offense.