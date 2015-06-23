Free-agent Refresher: Top Unsigned NFL Players

In this Tuesday edition of Niners Daily, we list the best veteran players still on the market with a little more than a month until training camp begins.*

As most NFL fans know, the vast majority of the top free agents each year sign in early-to-mid March.

The San Francisco 49ers made their biggest offseason splash when they inked Torrey Smith to a five-year deal on March 10.

But even though the big-name stars like Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas and DeMarco Murray have long found new homes, there are quite a few impact players who are still available.

Some of the more well-known veterans on the market include: Lance Briggs, Dwight Freeney, James Jones, Evan Mathis and Wes Welker.

Below is the complete list in alphabetical order, compiled with help from NFL.com.*

Ahmad Bradshaw, RB

Previous team: Indianapolis Colts

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards in 2010 and 2012

Lance Briggs, LB

Previous team: Chicago Bears

NFL experience: 12 seasons

Note: Selected to Pro Bowl seven straight years from 2005-11

Tarell Brown, CB

Previous team: Oakland Raiders

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Drafted by 49ers and played for the team from 2007-13

Red Bryant, DL

Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL experience: 7 seasons

Note: Was the Seattle Seahawks defensive team captain during the 2012-13 seasons