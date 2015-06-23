Free-agent Refresher: Top Unsigned NFL Players

View the top photos of all the new San Francisco 49ers players from the team's offseason workouts.
- In this Tuesday edition of Niners Daily, we list the best veteran players still on the market with a little more than a month until training camp begins.*
As most NFL fans know, the vast majority of the top free agents each year sign in early-to-mid March.
The San Francisco 49ers made their biggest offseason splash when they inked Torrey Smith to a five-year deal on March 10.
But even though the big-name stars like Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas and DeMarco Murray have long found new homes, there are quite a few impact players who are still available.
Some of the more well-known veterans on the market include: Lance Briggs, Dwight Freeney, James Jones, Evan Mathis and Wes Welker.
Below is the complete list in alphabetical order, compiled with help from NFL.com.*
Ahmad Bradshaw, RB
Previous team: Indianapolis Colts
NFL experience: 8 seasons
Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards in 2010 and 2012
Lance Briggs, LB
Previous team: Chicago Bears
NFL experience: 12 seasons
Note: Selected to Pro Bowl seven straight years from 2005-11
Tarell Brown, CB
Previous team: Oakland Raiders
NFL experience: 8 seasons
Note: Drafted by 49ers and played for the team from 2007-13
Red Bryant, DL
Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL experience: 7 seasons
Note: Was the Seattle Seahawks defensive team captain during the 2012-13 seasons
Barry Cofield, DL
Previous team: Washington Redskins
NFL experience: 9 seasons
Note: Missed eight games in 2014 with ankle injury
Dwight Freeney, LB
Previous team: San Diego Chargers
NFL experience: 13 seasons
Note: Fifth among active players with 111.5 career sacks
Shonn Greene, RB
Previous team: Tennessee Titans
NFL experience: 6 seasons
Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards in 2011 and 2012
Jermaine Gresham, TE
Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals
NFL experience: 5 seasons
Note: Caught at least 46 passes in every season since joining league
Chris Johnson, RB
Previous team: New York Jets
NFL experience: 7 seasons
Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards for six straight seasons from 2008-13
James Jones, WR
Previous team: Oakland Raiders
NFL experience: 8 seasons
Note: A San Jose native who starred collegiately at San Jose State
Dawan Landry, S
Previous team: New York Jets
NFL experience: 9 seasons
Note: Totaled more than 100 tackles in each of last three seasons
Jake Long, OL
Previous team: St. Louis Rams
NFL experience: 7 seasons
Note: Was first overall pick in 2008 draft
Evan Mathis, OL
Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles
NFL experience: 10 seasons
Note: Selected to the Pro Bowl in each of last two seasons
Zach Miller, TE
Previous team: Seattle Seahawks
NFL experience: 8 seasons
Note: Missed 13 games in 2014 with ankle injury
Chris Myers, OL
Previous team: Houston Texans
NFL experience: 10 seasons
Note: Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012
Brandon Spikes, LB
Previous team: New England Patriots
NFL experience: 5 seasons
Note: Has 16 pass breakups and 23 tackles for loss in career
Pierre Thomas, RB
Previous team: New Orleans Saints
NFL experience: 8 seasons
Note: Has 40 career touchdowns, 28 rushing and 12 receiving
Michael Vick, QB
Previous team: New York Jets
NFL experience: 14 seasons
Note: All-time leading rusher among quarterbacks with 6,010 career yards
Wes Welker, WR
Previous team: Denver Broncos
NFL experience: 11 seasons
Note: Has 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons