Free-agent Refresher: Top Unsigned NFL Players

Jun 23, 2015 at 02:01 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Best of 49ers 2015 Free-agent Acquisitions

View the top photos of all the new San Francisco 49ers players from the team's offseason workouts.

WR -- Torrey Smith
RB -- Reggie Bush
RB -- Jarryd Hayne
WR -- Jerome Simpson
G/T -- Erik Pears
CB -- Shareece Wright
LB -- Philip Wheeler
LB -- Nick Bellore
  • In this Tuesday edition of Niners Daily, we list the best veteran players still on the market with a little more than a month until training camp begins.*

As most NFL fans know, the vast majority of the top free agents each year sign in early-to-mid March.

The San Francisco 49ers made their biggest offseason splash when they inked Torrey Smith to a five-year deal on March 10.

But even though the big-name stars like Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas and DeMarco Murray have long found new homes, there are quite a few impact players who are still available.

Some of the more well-known veterans on the market include: Lance Briggs, Dwight Freeney, James Jones, Evan Mathis and Wes Welker.

Below is the complete list in alphabetical order, compiled with help from NFL.com.
Ahmad Bradshaw, RB

Previous team: Indianapolis Colts

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards in 2010 and 2012

Lance Briggs, LB

Previous team: Chicago Bears

NFL experience: 12 seasons

Note: Selected to Pro Bowl seven straight years from 2005-11

Tarell Brown, CB

Previous team: Oakland Raiders

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Drafted by 49ers and played for the team from 2007-13

Red Bryant, DL

Previous team: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL experience: 7 seasons

Note: Was the Seattle Seahawks defensive team captain during the 2012-13 seasons

49ers Free Agents over the Years

San Francisco has used free agency as an avenue to improve the team over the years.

1993 -- S Tim McDonald
1993 -- S Tim McDonald

1994 -- Gary Plummer
1994 -- Gary Plummer

1994 -- CB Deion Sanders
1994 -- CB Deion Sanders

1994 -- LB Ken Norton, Jr.
1994 -- LB Ken Norton, Jr.

1994 -- DE Rickey Jackson
1994 -- DE Rickey Jackson

1996 -- LG Ray Brown
1996 -- LG Ray Brown

1997 -- RB Garrison Hearst
1997 -- RB Garrison Hearst

1999 -- RB Charlie Garner
1999 -- RB Charlie Garner

1999 -- QB Jeff Garcia
1999 -- QB Jeff Garcia

2006 -- LG Larry Allen
2006 -- LG Larry Allen

2008 -- Justin Smith
2008 -- Justin Smith

2011 -- Carlos Rogers
2011 -- Carlos Rogers

2011 -- S Donte Whitner
2011 -- S Donte Whitner

2011 -- 49ers K David Akers
2011 -- 49ers K David Akers

2013 -- 49ers K Phil Dawson
2013 -- 49ers K Phil Dawson

2014 -- 49ers S Antoine Bethea
2014 -- 49ers S Antoine Bethea

2015 -- WR Torrey Smith
2015 -- WR Torrey Smith

2015 -- RB Reggie Bush
2015 -- RB Reggie Bush

2015 -- WR Jerome Simpson
2015 -- WR Jerome Simpson

Barry Cofield, DL

Previous team: Washington Redskins

NFL experience: 9 seasons

Note: Missed eight games in 2014 with ankle injury

Dwight Freeney, LB

Previous team: San Diego Chargers

NFL experience: 13 seasons

Note: Fifth among active players with 111.5 career sacks

Shonn Greene, RB

Previous team: Tennessee Titans

NFL experience: 6 seasons

Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards in 2011 and 2012

Jermaine Gresham, TE

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

NFL experience: 5 seasons

Note: Caught at least 46 passes in every season since joining league

Chris Johnson, RB

Previous team: New York Jets

NFL experience: 7 seasons

Note: Rushed for 1,000 yards for six straight seasons from 2008-13

James Jones, WR

Previous team: Oakland Raiders

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: A San Jose native who starred collegiately at San Jose State

Dawan Landry, S

Previous team: New York Jets

NFL experience: 9 seasons

Note: Totaled more than 100 tackles in each of last three seasons

Jake Long, OL

Previous team: St. Louis Rams

NFL experience: 7 seasons

Note: Was first overall pick in 2008 draft

Evan Mathis, OL

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

NFL experience: 10 seasons

Note: Selected to the Pro Bowl in each of last two seasons

Photo Sequence: Reggie Bush at 49ers OTAs

The free agent addition to the San Francisco 49ers goes through drills at a recent Organized Team Activity.

Zach Miller, TE

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Missed 13 games in 2014 with ankle injury

Chris Myers, OL

Previous team: Houston Texans

NFL experience: 10 seasons

Note: Selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012

Brandon Spikes, LB

Previous team: New England Patriots

NFL experience: 5 seasons

Note: Has 16 pass breakups and 23 tackles for loss in career

Pierre Thomas, RB

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

NFL experience: 8 seasons

Note: Has 40 career touchdowns, 28 rushing and 12 receiving

Michael Vick, QB

Previous team: New York Jets

NFL experience: 14 seasons

Note: All-time leading rusher among quarterbacks with 6,010 career yards

Wes Welker, WR

Previous team: Denver Broncos

NFL experience: 11 seasons

Note: Has 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

