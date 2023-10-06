Fred Warner Opens Up About His Latino Heritage and Fashion Evolution

"This is a pretty great moment, being able to play in Mexico, given my Mexican heritage," Warner said. "They gave me this jersey with my name and number on it, I think it was Alfredo Gutierrez﻿, he was the one who got that for me. That was special, to walk into (Estadio Azteca) wearing the jersey repping Mexico, and coming out of there with a win most importantly.

"Playing in Mexico was amazing. The altitude was kind of crazy, trying to catch your breath in between plays. But, playing in front of those fans and in that stadium was amazing. It was unreal. From the moment we stepped onto that field for warmups to the very end, those fans were amazing.

"A little bit of my background, my mom is half Mexican and my father is part Panamanian and part African-American, so that's a huge part of me. Being able to represent the Latino community, it means a lot to me. If I can just inspire even just one kid to look at me and be like, 'I know I can do it if Fred can do it,' I know that I'm making an impact."