I want to take this time to thank the York family. You gave me the opportunity to play the game I have loved since childhood. You are truly world class. Thank you to the entire 49er organization for all the support you have given me through the years. Most importantly I want to thank all my fans truly the best fans in the world. I will miss you but will always carry you close to my heart.

