Frank Gore Revels in Monday Night Games

What does it mean to you be selected as the last cover story for Candlestick Park?**

That's big, especially when you think about this organization and all the great guys that came through here. Also, it means a lot for them to celebrate what I've done. For my picture to be on the last book at Candlestick, that's real big. I appreciate that a lot.

When you think back on all your best runs at "The 'Stick," which one is your favorite?

I'll say the runs against Seattle (in 2009). The 80- and 79-yard runs. It made history. I was one of the few guys to do that in a game.

Where does the 51-yard run against Seattle in Week 14 rank?

It was big because we were down and needed to make a play and it happened at that time in a tough game against Seattle. Knowing the situation that we could lose and it could affect the playoffs – that's up there.

What is fueling you to keep playing at a Pro Bowl level?

I just love it. I love what I do. I still hold a chip on a shoulder from when I was coming out. I'm still thinking about all the things I went through. I've been blessed to do what I'm doing because some people don't even come back from the injuries I had. I take advantage of it.

A lot of people don't know about your passing for boxing, how has boxing in the offseason helped you in your career?

It's really helped me. I think training for boxing is harder than football. You're in the ring for three minutes and you get 30 seconds of rest. When you're moving the whole time and punching, that's tiring. I think it helps me in between plays. You see some guys getting tired and they're huffing and puffing. But me, I can still stand up tall.