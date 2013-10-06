Frank Gore Beats Texans Tough D-Line

Plus, he ran for 26 yards on one second-quarter play, and his 16-yard scamper later in the period preceded reserve running back Anthony Dixon's two-yard touchdown run.

As much as Sunday night's game was about a defense wreaking havoc – the 49ers unit created four turnovers – it was also about a running game making sure those turnovers weren't wasted.

"The one thing I think we can pride ourselves on is our run game," Boone said of the Greg Roman-coordinated unit. "We have the best running back in the NFL and a physical offensive line. So that's one thing we've got to stick with, and I thought 'G-Ro' did a great job of dialing it up."

For Gore, this was his second best outing of the five-week-old season. No. 21 ran for 153 yards on 20 carries in the team's Week 4 win over St. Louis.

The 49ers host another division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 6. With the Seattle Seahawks (4-1) losing in Indianapolis in Week 5, the 49ers are now one game back of first place in the NFC West.

"In this league, it's always great when you get a win," Gore said. "We can't think about Seattle right now. We have to think about ourselves.

"We're the 49ers. When we're on, we can do what we want to do."