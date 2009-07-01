Football 101: Run Block

about running fast – its patience. How can you be patient and still be effective as a running back? Frank Gore is giving the defense an opportunity to over-commit. You ask any good running back what they see – they're not looking at any number. The guy who's coming up on Gore's right, he (Frank) doesn't even know the guy's jersey number. All he knows is the uniform color and it's not the right color. It's white. When he sees that color he knows he either has to bounce it outside or cut it backside.