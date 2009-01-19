Football 101: Five Wide Receivers

We'll continue to watch this from the end zone and what starts this whole play off is the hard count. The hard count by Shaun Hill causes not one, but two defenders to jump. There's no threat of the run, but we'll see in one of our other Football 101 segments why play action pass is so successful. This play is successful though thanks in part to Hill getting the defense to jump which gives a tremendous advantage to the offensive line.

The Bills blitz their middle linebacker and everybody on the offensive line picks up their guy one-on-one. One of the guys on the line who is the Bob McKittrick award winner, center Eric Heitmann, picks up the blitzing linebacker. Shaun Hill has all the time he needs to throw the football. He's able to plant that back foot, step up and throw right in the window.

This really illustrates how important all these different routes are. If you freeze the tape and look at the defender who was on Foster, it opens things up across the middle for Johnson. Shaun Hill also shows a lot of anticipation. He throws this ball long before the break is even made.

People say, "What the heck do these guys do all day?" They're studying film, they understand what routes work against what coverages and it's the timing that allows this play to happen. And there you go, big completion for the 49ers.