First Look: Seattle Seahawks

However, when the 49ers travel north this Sunday, Hasselbeck won't have many of the same targets as he did that day.

Veteran wideouts T.J. Houshmanzadeh (recently released) and Nate Burleson (signed with Detroit in free agency) are no longer the team's top perimeter threats. That distinction goes to second-year wideout Deon Butler and Mike Williams, a former product of Carroll's at the University of Southern California. The duo combined for 25 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. Rookie wideout Golden Tate was drafted in the second round to provide big plays on the perimeter as well.

Seattle's running game returns the duo of Justin Forsett and Julius Jones, only this year and former New York Jets running back Leon Washington was added to the group. All three are short, shifty runners who provide versatile threats to the ground attack. Forsett (114 carries for 619 yards in 2009)should get the bulk of the work against the 49ers, but look for the other running backs to play a part in the game plan as well.

Up front is where many of the changes have taken place for the Seahawks, some more recent than others. Offensive line coach Alex Gibbs abruptly retired recently before the start of the season, but Pat Ruel, a former Carroll colleague at USC, has stepped in to guide the unit.

Also out is perennial Pro Bowl tackle Walter Jones, who retired after his 13th season. In is No. 5 overall pick Russell Okung out of Oklahoma State. But Okung won't be the replacement right away however. The rookie left tackle will be out of action to start the season due to a sprained ankle suffered in the preseason. Look for recently acquired tackles Stacy Andrews or Tyler Polumbus to step in for Okung on the left side.

It should also be noted that tight end John Carlson remains a key threat in the Seahawks offensive attack. He finished 2009 third on the team with 51 catches for 574 yards, but more importantly was first with seven touchdown receptions. Without Houshmanzadeh or Burleson's services, Carlson is likely to be an even bigger target for Hasselbeck, especially in the red zone.

On Defense

The first time the 49ers met the Seahawks last season, Frank Gore had a field day. The two-time Pro Bowl running back gashed Seattle's defense for touchdown runs of 79 and 80 yards. Gore's runs came at home at the expense of a wounded Seattle defensive front.

That won't be that case this time around; the Seahawks should have their starters intact.