First Look: Philadelphia Eagles

Injuries have dominated the headlines this week for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers Week 5 opponent will travel to Candlestick Sunday night off its second defeat of 2010, a 17-12 loss to the Washington Redskins. But perhaps the Eagles biggest losses last week was having quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy injured in the process.

Vick suffered a rib cartilage injury after launching his body towards the goal line in between two Redskin defenders after a 23-yard run that was eventually negated by a holding penalty. Vick told a radio station earlier this week he figures to be out of action for one to two weeks. It's quite a loss when you consider that Vick was named as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. In three games, Vick completed 60.7-percent of his passes (54-of-89) for 750 yards with six touchdown passes and no interceptions.

McCoy fractured a rib against the Redskins and is also likely out for Sunday. He ranks 13th in the league with 273 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.

Despite the key injuries, it should be a different Eagles team than the one the 49ers faced in Week 15 of 2009. Donovan McNabb is quarterbacking the Redskins and now Kevin Kolb resumes his role as Philadelphia's starter. The same role he was penciled in for at the start of the season, but ultimately lost after suffering a concussion in Week 1.

With Kolb under center, the Eagles still have plenty of weapons at his disposal to help them beat the 49ers for the third time in as many years.

Once again, turnovers should be a major factor in determining Sunday's outcome. The 49ers are 8-0 all-time under Mike Singletary when winning the turnover battle.

On Offense

With head coach Andy Reid calling plays for the past 12 seasons, the Eagles have won five division titles and made one Super Bowl appearance. And even after parting ways with McNabb this offseason, in the same division no less, Philadelphia remains as talented as ever on the offensive side of the ball.

Entering Sunday's matchup, the Eagles rank ninth in total offense (averaging 364.0 yards per game), and have the eight-best scoring offense (averaging 23.0 points per game).

Despite the loss of two starters, there's still plenty of talent to evaluate.

Kolb has completed 27-of-45 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but has yet to play a full game. As Philadelphia's Week 1 starter, he left early in the 27-20 loss after suffering a concussion. Against Washington, Kolb threw for 201 yards, completing 22-of-35 passes.

Kolb also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brent Celek, who has 12 catches for 128 yards for the season. Celek caught 76 passes and eight touchdowns in 2009, but has somewhat taken a back seat this year to the Eagles wideouts and McCoy.