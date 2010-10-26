First Look: Denver Broncos

But the Broncos do have the fourth-ranked passing attack in the NFL. Quarterback Kyle Orton has thrown for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and his big arm can torch defenses, as evidenced by his 476-yard game against the Colts in Week 3.

Orton gets a lot of help from a talented receiving corps; even with the departure of two-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall there has been little drop-off from this group.

No wide receiver on the Broncos roster has more than three touchdowns, but Brandon Lloyd has become the big-play threat averaging more than 20 yards per reception. The former member of the 49ers has 709 receiving yards this season, ranking him second in the NFL.

Starting opposite of Lloyd is third-year wide receiver Eddie Royal. The speedster out of Virginia Tech has 393 yards this season, and he is also a threat as the team's punt returner averaging 12.4 yards per return. However, Royal did miss practice Tuesday and his status for Sunday's game is yet to be determined.

Even with all the success in the passing game, the Denver rushing attack has been somewhat maligned in 2010.

Starting running back Knowshon Moreno began the season with rushing touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, but a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the next three weeks. In his absence the Denver ground game seemed to disappear, but he returned to the starting lineup last week and will be ready to go again this Sunday.

Still, the Broncos enter the game with the worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging just 68.4 yards per contest.

Like the 49ers, the Broncos start two rookies on the offensive line in center J.D. Walton (a third-round pick out of Baylor) and right tackle Zane Beadles (a second-round pick from Utah).

Opposite from Beadles at left tackle is Ryan Clady, who is one of the best in the league at his position. The 325 pounder is arguably the most athletic linemen in the NFL and rarely misses his blocks.

On DefenseWhile Denver's offense has struggled to find the end zone, the defense has had as much trouble keeping opponents out of it. The Broncos have allowed 28.4 points per game, 30th in the league.

But much of that can be attributed to injuries.

The Broncos began the season as a 3-4 team, were forced to switch to a 4-3 due to injuries, and now are back to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

As their roster looks now, they will enter Sunday's game with a veteran group – every starter except for one (outside linebacker Robert Ayers) has at least five years of experience.

The biggest playmaker on the defense has been inside linebacker D.J. Williams, who leads Denver in tackles (68) and sacks (3.5), and is one of just three players on the team with a forced fumble. Williams teams with fellow inside linebacker Mario Haggan (43 tackles, one forced fumble) to form a formidable duo in the middle.