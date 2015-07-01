 Skip to main content
Final Section of Candlestick Park Comes down

Jul 01, 2015 at 06:45 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Candlestick Park Demolition

The demolition of The 'Stick - which began on Wednesday, Feb. 4 - is now completed. #FarewellCandlestick

In this Wednesday edition of Niners Daily, we bring you video and images of the Candlestick Park demolition nearing completion.

The San Francisco 49ers former home of 43 seasons saw its last upper-deck section torn down on Monday morning. 

The deconstruction process began earlier this year following the final event at the stadium, a Paul McCartney concert last August. It has been reported that 95-98 percent of the total building materials by mass will be recycled.

The 49ers won five Super Bowls while playing their home schedule at "The 'Stick." All-time great players like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Willie Mays (baseball) built their legacies at the famed stadium.

Candlestick Park will always have a special place in the history of the 49ers, even as the team settles into its new home at Levi's® Stadium. #FarewellCandlestick

Below are scenes from the demolition in San Francisco.

